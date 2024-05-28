Nechirvan Barzani Discusses Displaced Yazidis' Situation with Yazidi Prince

2024-05-28 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani discussed the situation of Yazidi IDPs (internally displaced persons) and Sinjar during a meeting on Tuesday with the Prince of Yazidis in Iraq and the world, Hazim Tahsin-beg, as per a statement from the Presidency’s office.

The statement added that "both parties exchanged views on the situation and rights of the Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, emphasizing the need to provide better services to Yazidi citizens in all aspects."

It also noted that "the discussion covered the conditions in Sinjar and the livelihood of Yazidi IDPs in the camps."

The Yazidis are an ethno-religious group primarily based in northern Iraq's Sinjar region, with smaller communities in Syria, Turkey, Armenia, and Georgia.

Historically persecuted, the Yazidis have endured forced conversions, massacres, and displacement, culminating in the ISIS genocide of August 2014.

ISIS's attack on Sinjar resulted in the mass killing of Yazidi men, the abduction and enslavement of women and children, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands, many of whom remain in harsh conditions in IDP camps.

Efforts to return and rebuild Sinjar are hindered by security issues, lack of infrastructure, and political instability.