Kurdish Leader Barzani praises UN Envoy Plasschaert's efforts as her term concludes

2024-05-28 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Tuesday commended UN envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert for her role in mediating between Iraqi political factions and addressing regional issues.

A statement by the Barzani Headquarters said that he had met with Hennis-Plasschaert in his summer residence near Erbil for a farewell visit marking the conclusion of her mission in Iraq.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched on the situation in the Middle East, recent developments in Iraq, and the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani expressed gratitude for Hennis-Plasschaert's efforts, highlighting her constructive role during her tenure in Iraq. He praised her contribution to stabilizing the country and fostering dialogue among various political factions. Barzani also wished her success in her future endeavors.