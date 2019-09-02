Home › Baghdad Post › US says no grace period for Chinese imports facing tariffs on Sept. 1

US says no grace period for Chinese imports facing tariffs on Sept. 1

2019/09/02 | 03:00



The 15% duties on Chinese imports taking effect on Sept. 1 will



have no grace period for goods in transit, U.S. Customs and Border Protection



said in guidance on its website on Friday.The agency, which collects



such duties, said the new tariffs would take effect as planned at 12:01 a.m.



EDT Sunday, covering all goods on the list of affected products, including a



wide array of consumer electronics, shoes and bed linens.In the past, the agency has



offered a short period during which goods that were already in transit could



enter ports without being hit with the additional duties.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The 15% duties on Chinese imports taking effect on Sept. 1 willhave no grace period for goods in transit, U.S. Customs and Border Protectionsaid in guidance on its website on Friday.The agency, which collectssuch duties, said the new tariffs would take effect as planned at 12:01 a.m.EDT Sunday, covering all goods on the list of affected products, including awide array of consumer electronics, shoes and bed linens.In the past, the agency hasoffered a short period during which goods that were already in transit couldenter ports without being hit with the additional duties.