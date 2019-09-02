عربي | كوردى


US says no grace period for Chinese imports facing tariffs on Sept. 1

2019/09/02 | 03:00
The 15% duties on Chinese imports taking effect on Sept. 1 will

have no grace period for goods in transit, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

said in guidance on its website on Friday.The agency, which collects

such duties, said the new tariffs would take effect as planned at 12:01 a.m.

EDT Sunday, covering all goods on the list of affected products, including a

wide array of consumer electronics, shoes and bed linens.In the past, the agency has

offered a short period during which goods that were already in transit could

enter ports without being hit with the additional duties.



