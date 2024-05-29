Kurdistan Education Ministry to open vocational institute with english curriculum in al-Sulaymaniyah

2024-05-29 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Education in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced, on Tuesday, the preparations for opening a vocational institute with an English curriculum in al-Sulaymaniyah, following the success of a similar initiative in Erbil.

According to a statement, Education Minister Alan Hama Saeed Saleh chaired a meeting to prepare for the opening of al-Sulaymaniyah Vocational Institute. The initiative follows the successful implementation in Erbil and aims to expand the vocational education experience to al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Garmian, and other governorates and independent administrations.

The statement highlighted that “the academic year 2023-2024 marks the first implementation of this five-year vocational education model, designed to develop vocational training and apply a dual education system with specialized English-language programs.”

Minister Hama Saeed expressed gratitude to Collins College in Erbil for supporting this project by assessing the English proficiency of candidates under the memorandum of understanding.

Collins College will also supervise the institute for a year, design an appropriate English language program, and provide all services free of charge.

Additionally, the minister thanked the CIS Institute for “developing and providing vocational education programs in English, with intellectual property rights granted to the ministry free of charge as part of the memorandum of understanding.”