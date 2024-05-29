Baghdad’s green revolution: turning waste into renewable energy

2024-05-29 04:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – On April 1st, the National Investment Commission of Iraq announced the launch of an ambitious project to generate electric power from waste in Baghdad. The initiative aims to expand to other provinces, showcasing Iraq’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and environmental conservation. Powering forward: integral to a comprehensive energy strategy This project […]

