Iraqi Smart Phone Sales more than Double

By John Lee. Smart phone sales in Iraq have reportedly grown by 112 percent over the past year. According to research by Singapore-based analysts Canalys, the growth was driven by strong demand for sub-US$200 devices and Chinese vendors offering better color, material and finish (CMF) devices at affordable prices. (Source: Canalys)

