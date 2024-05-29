Iraq Imposes Additional Tariffs on Imported Cement Bags

2024-05-29 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved recommendations from the Ministry of Industry and Minerals (Industrial Development and Regulation Directorate) to impose an additional customs tariff of 50 percent on imported paper bags used for packaging cement. The new measure will come into force after 120 days, and run for four years, during which […]

