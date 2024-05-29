Iraqi PM praises Spain’s recognition of Palestine

2024-05-29 10:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a significant discussion with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, during which Al-Sudani commended Spain for its formal recognition of the State of Palestine. Al-Sudani expressed his deep appreciation for Spain’s support of the Palestinian cause and its strong condemnation of aggression against Palestinians in Gaza. […]

