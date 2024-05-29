Iraq News Now

Petro Iraq, Jereh sign contract for Iraq’s Mansuriya gas field

2024-05-29 10:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – China-based oilfield services provider Jereh Group and Iraq’s Midland Oil Company, the country’s fourth oil firm and a state-owned company, have inked a new contract for an exploration and production project in the Iraq’s second-largest gas field. Pending permission from Iraqi and Chinese authorities, Jereh will lead the development of the Mansuriya […]

