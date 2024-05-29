Iraq News Now

Sadr urges shutdown of US Embassy after Israel’s deadly Rafah strike

2024-05-29 10:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr renewed his calls to close the US embassy in Baghdad Tuesday after an Israeli strike killed dozens of civilians in a camp in Gaza. Health officials in Gaza said the Sunday night strike killed at least 45 people in a displaced persons’ camp in Rafah, the south Gaza […]

