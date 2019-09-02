Home › kurdistan 24 › Comeback win gets Kurdish football club Dalkurd back on track in Swedish league

Comeback win gets Kurdish football club Dalkurd back on track in Swedish league

2019/09/02 | 04:55



Norrby were the stronger side in the first half and took a 1-0 lead through Dardan Rexhepi in the 44th minute.



However, Dalkurd came out with a purpose in the second half and found an equalizer in the 50th minute when Ahmed Awad scored. Awad added a second 11 minutes later to make it 2-1.



Norrby continued to push forward, but it was the Kurdish side who killed the game when striker Kerfala Cissoko scored in the 87th minute to secure a 3-1 win, Dalkurd’s 10th of the season.



Dalkurd’s (10-3-9) next league game is against IK Brage (12-5-5) on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. Erbil time.



Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.



The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.



Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.



