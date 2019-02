Is Iran provoking US by displaying strong ties with Iraq?

2019/02/07 | 01:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran hasexerted much effort since the US imposed sanctions on Tehran late in 2018, inorder to maintain relations with neighboring Iraq and make sure Iraq does notcommit to the sanctions against Iran.Two days after the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Iraq in January, he decided to encourage Iraqi businessmen to import Iranian products byencouraging them to travel with less obstacles to Iran, a step which probablyaims at circumventing the US sanctions imposed in Iran late in 2018.IranianForeign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced cancelling visas for"Iraqi traders" travelling to Iran.Duringthe Iraqi-Iranian economic conference that was attended by more than 100 Iraqiand Iranian businessmen, Zarif said that his country decided to finally removeany obstacles in the face of Iraqi traders.Moreover,Iran and Iraq signed an agreement late Tuesday on a payment mechanism to removethe obstacles blocking the settlement of Baghdad’s debts to Tehran.Signatoriesto the deal, which was inked in Baghdad, were Governor of the Central Bank ofIran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati and his Iraqi counterpart Ali Mohsen Al-Allaq,Iran's Mehr News Agency reported.The deal focuses on a new mechanism onfacilitating the repayment of Iraq’s electricity and gas dues to Iran andpaving the way for the businesses of the two countries to conduct their mutualtransactions. No further details about the mechanism are revealed yet.Hemmati is also scheduled to hold talkswith a number of senior political and economic officials in the Arab country during his two-day stay.Upon his arrival in Baghdad, the CBI governorsaid, “Given the positive view of both sides, I hope we will have goodnegotiations to advance the two countries’ interests.”Pointing to the significance of the Iraqimarket for Iranian traders, Hemmati stressed that the two sides will putall-out efforts to overcome shortcomings in financial transactions, which havecreated some hurdles for Iranian exporters.Iraq is now the second top destination ofIran’s non-oil exports. According to Iran Customs Administration, Iran exportedgoods worth over $7.5 billion to Iraq during the past 10 months of the currentfiscal (through Jan. 20), indicating a 45 percent rise in comparison to the similarperiod of last year.Defending Iran's interestsMeeting Hemmati on Wednesday, Iraq's PrimeMinister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced that Iraqwill not be part of the US sanctions against Iran or any other nation, sayingthat Iraq had suffered from blockade and is aware how it can harm people.For his part,Hemmati expressed his hope for more cooperation with Baghdad.Hemmati also metwith Iraqi President Barham Salih. According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, Salihexpressed his support for the continuation of banking negotiations with Iran toremove barriers to bilateral economic and trade cooperation, adding that Iraq’spolitical leadership supports the talks.