Is Iran provoking US by displaying strong ties with Iraq?

2019/02/07 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has
exerted much effort since the US imposed sanctions on Tehran late in 2018, in
order to maintain relations with neighboring Iraq and make sure Iraq does not
commit to the sanctions against Iran.Two days after the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Iraq in January, he decided to encourage Iraqi businessmen to import Iranian products by
encouraging them to travel with less obstacles to Iran, a step which probably
aims at circumventing the US sanctions imposed in Iran late in 2018.Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced cancelling visas for
"Iraqi traders" travelling to Iran.During
the Iraqi-Iranian economic conference that was attended by more than 100 Iraqi
and Iranian businessmen, Zarif said that his country decided to finally remove
any obstacles in the face of Iraqi traders.Moreover,
Iran and Iraq signed an agreement late Tuesday on a payment mechanism to remove
the obstacles blocking the settlement of Baghdad’s debts to Tehran.Signatories
to the deal, which was inked in Baghdad, were Governor of the Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati and his Iraqi counterpart Ali Mohsen Al-Allaq,
Iran's Mehr News Agency reported.The deal focuses on a new mechanism on
facilitating the repayment of Iraq’s electricity and gas dues to Iran and
paving the way for the businesses of the two countries to conduct their mutual
transactions. No further details about the mechanism are revealed yet.Hemmati is also scheduled to hold talks
with a number of senior political and economic officials in the Arab country during his two-day stay.Upon his arrival in Baghdad, the CBI governor
said, “Given the positive view of both sides, I hope we will have good
negotiations to advance the two countries’ interests.”Pointing to the significance of the Iraqi
market for Iranian traders, Hemmati stressed that the two sides will put
all-out efforts to overcome shortcomings in financial transactions, which have
created some hurdles for Iranian exporters.Iraq is now the second top destination of
Iran’s non-oil exports. According to Iran Customs Administration, Iran exported
goods worth over $7.5 billion to Iraq during the past 10 months of the current
fiscal (through Jan. 20), indicating a 45 percent rise in comparison to the similar
period of last year.Defending Iran's interestsMeeting Hemmati on Wednesday, Iraq's Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced that Iraq
will not be part of the US sanctions against Iran or any other nation, saying
that Iraq had suffered from blockade and is aware how it can harm people.For his part,
Hemmati expressed his hope for more cooperation with Baghdad.Hemmati also met
with Iraqi President Barham Salih. According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, Salih
expressed his support for the continuation of banking negotiations with Iran to
remove barriers to bilateral economic and trade cooperation, adding that Iraq’s
political leadership supports the talks.
