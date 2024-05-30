Iraq Oil Export Volumes Flat in April; Revenue Data Withheld

2024-05-30 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for April, but has not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month. This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry. Total exports of crude oil: 102,386,818 barrels. Oil fields in central and southern […]

