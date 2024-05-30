The Netherlands takes command of NATO Mission Iraq

2024-05-30 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs of the Netherlands assumed command of NATO Mission Iraq on Friday (24 May 2024), at a change of command ceremony in Baghdad. He succeeds Lieutenant General José Antonio Agüero Martínez of Spain, who had been in post since May 2023. "It is an honour and privilege for the […]

