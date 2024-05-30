Kurdish PM visits Baghdad for high-level talks on Kurdish rights and stability

2024-05-30 13:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday for discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and several senior federal government officials, as well as meetings with political leaders and party heads.

According to a statement from KRG, Barzani's meetings will focus on "the latest political and security developments in Iraq," emphasizing the resolution of outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government. "Key topics include securing the salaries and financial entitlements of Kurdistan Region citizens."

The discussions will also aim to enhance cooperation and coordination to ensure security and stability for both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Furthermore, Barzani posted on X, "I am in Baghdad to bring renewed certainty to this important relationship. We must resolve our differences through dialogue and understanding to prioritize cooperation and economic growth. Our peoples deserve stability."