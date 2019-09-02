Home › INA › Youth National Team of Gymnastics gets ready for Arab Championship

Youth National Team of Gymnastics gets ready for Arab Championship

2019/09/02 | 19:10



INA – Sulaymaniyah







Iraqi National Team Camp in Sulaymaniyah is getting ready for participating in the Arab Championship for Gymnastics that is to be held in Tunisia next month.







“The camp is highly important for the team to increase their physical fitness and focus on the exact moves as well as to control the food regime and sleeping hours,” said the Coach of Youth National Team for Gymnastics, Mahmood Salih.































Coach Salih said that the camp will last for two weeks and includes two training units during day and night in addition to other lectures regarding the most recent updates of this very sport.







































