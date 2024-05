Al-Sudani directs the preparation of a study to use the "Development Route Project" in transporting oil and gas

Al-Sudani directs the preparation of a study to use the "Development Route Project" in transporting oil and gas

2024-05-30 20:20:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani directs the preparation of a study to use the "Development Route Project" in transporting oil and gas