US ambassador to Iraq condemns attacks on CAT and KFC outlets in Baghdad

2024-05-30 22:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – The US ambassador to Iraq denounced attacks Thursday targeting Western-linked brands in Baghdad this week, as anger grows across the Middle East over Israel’s war in Gaza. A stun bomb exploded at 1:20 am in front of a dealership of the US construction equipment company Caterpillar in the Jadriyah neighbourhood of Baghdad, the […]

