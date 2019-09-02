Home › Relief Web › World: Human rights of migrants - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/271) [EN/AR]

Seventy-fourth session



Item 72 (b) of the provisional agenda



Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights questions, including alternative approaches for improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms







Summary







The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/179 on the protection of migrants. In paragraph 19 of the resolution, the Secretary-General was requested to submit to the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council a comprehensive report entitled “Human rights of migrants”, covering all aspects of the implementation of the resolution.







I. Introduction







1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/179, in which the Secretary-General was requested to submit to the Assembly and the Human Rights Council a comprehensive report entitled “Human rights of migrants”, covering all aspects of the implementation of the resolution.







2. Written submissions were received from Member States and from intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations in response to a note verbale, sent by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on behalf of the Secretary-General, requesting information on the implementation of resolution 72/179.







3. The report highlights relevant aspects of the international human rights framework regarding international migrants; explores various thematic issues related to the promotion and protection of the human rights of migrants addressed by the General Assembly in resolution 72/179; summarizes information received from Governments regarding the implementation of the resolution; and presents conclusions and recommendations on protecting the human rights of migrants. Relevant elements of resolution 72/179 are highlighted throughout the report.



