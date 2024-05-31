Call to Strengthen Iraq's Public Education System

2024-05-31 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Brussels-based Education International has called for increased public investment in education in Iraq. The organisation, which says that it, "brings together organisations of teachers and other education employees from across the world", said: "Public education in Iraq is underfunded, with only 5.7 per cent of the government budget allocated to this sector. […]

