عربي | كوردى


MOP participates in international con of development in S. Korea

MOP participates in international con of development in S. Korea
2019/09/02 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

 INA – BAGHDAD



Minister of Planning Nori al-Dulaimi arrived in Seoul, South Korea on Monday to participate in the International Conference of Cooperation for Infrastructure.



AL-Dulaimi will discuss the mutual cooperation development between Iraq and South Korea.











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW