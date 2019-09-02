Home › INA › MOP participates in international con of development in S. Korea

MOP participates in international con of development in S. Korea

2019/09/02 | 23:10



INA – BAGHDAD







Minister of Planning Nori al-Dulaimi arrived in Seoul, South Korea on Monday to participate in the International Conference of Cooperation for Infrastructure.







AL-Dulaimi will discuss the mutual cooperation development between Iraq and South Korea.























