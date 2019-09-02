MOP participates in international con of development in S. Korea

2019/09/02 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Planning Nori al-Dulaimi arrived in Seoul, South Korea on Monday to participate in the International Conference of Cooperation for Infrastructure.
AL-Dulaimi will discuss the mutual cooperation development between Iraq and South Korea.
