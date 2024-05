Bridges that entered service in Baghdad have made a significant impact in reduce traffic jams,says the General Directorate of traffic

Bridges that entered service in Baghdad have made a significant impact in reduce traffic jams,says the General Directorate of traffic

2024-05-31 16:00:04 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Bridges that entered service in Baghdad have made a significant impact in reduce traffic jams,says the General Directorate of traffic