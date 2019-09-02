Iraq and Australia discuss incriminating evidence of big corruption cases

2019/09/02 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Head of Integrity Commission Salah Nori Khalaf asserted that the commission is dedicated to adopt the general policy of fighting corruption in Iraq.
He also asserted that the national strategy to fight corruption specified the missions of the national monitoring units.
Khalaf invited the Australian ambassador to develop the mutual relation especially, in terms of asset recovery and the big corruption cases in addition to the case of ONA oil, to find the provided evidences and maintain it.
