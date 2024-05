2024-05-31 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq executed eight people convicted of “terrorism”, a security source and health official said Friday, the third such group put to death in the country in little over a month. Courts have handed down hundreds of death and life sentences in recent years to Iraqis convicted of “terrorism”, in trials that rights groups […]

The post Iraq hangs eight accused of terrorism appeared first on Iraqi News.