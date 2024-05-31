President Barzani urges Kurdish parties to embrace unity and solidarity

2024-05-31 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called on Kurdish parties and political forces to prioritize unity and solidarity.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, Barzani extended his congratulations to the head of the Kurdistan Justice Group, Ali Bapir, and all the group’s leaders, members, and supporters on the anniversary of the group’s founding.

Barzani underscored the “critical role of Kurdish political parties and forces in fostering unity, solidarity, and cooperative efforts among all factions.” He also lauded the contributions and presence of Ali Bapir and the Kurdistan Justice Group.