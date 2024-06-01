Inauguration of first airline route between Najaf and Dammam, Saudi Arabia

2024-06-01 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The first official airline route between Najaf and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, was inaugurated on Saturday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the Saudi Ambassador, Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari, was on the flight that arrived this morning from Dammam to Najaf International Airport.

The Governor of Najaf, who welcomed the Saudi Ambassador, emphasized the importance of expanding air services between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to enhance economic and tourism ties.