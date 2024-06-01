Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the PUK on its 49th anniversary

2024-06-01 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on the occasion of the Union's 49th anniversary.

Barzani stated, "I extend my warmest congratulations to you, the political bureau, the leadership, the Supreme Interest Council of the PUK, and all members, supporters, and followers of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan on the 49th anniversary of the party's founding. I wish you continued success and progress."

He added, "On this occasion, we remember the founder of the PUK, the late President Mam Jalal, and all who fought for the freedom of Kurdistan within the ranks of the PUK. We highly value the history of the PUK's struggle and emphasize your significant presence and role in the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. We hope this anniversary encourages understanding, solidarity, and unity among political parties to protect the federal entity and constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region."