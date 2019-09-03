Salih Receives Abo Al -Gheit

2019/09/03 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi President Barham Saleh said Tuesday that Iraq supports any effort to ease tensions in the region.
The President of the Republic received the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abo Al- Gheit and his accompanying delegation, the president's press office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).
He stressed "the importance of the role of the Arab League in coordinating and unifying visions among the member states and that would end tensions and find solutions to crises, stressing Iraq support these efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, strengthen opportunities cooperation and joint action.
