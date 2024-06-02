Iraqi Imports of Citrus Fruit from Turkey up 399%

2024-06-02 04:20:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Turkiye's exports of citrus exports to Iraq have reportedly jumped 399 percent in the period January to April. According to Turkish news agency Daily Sabah, Iraq was Turkiye's second biggest market (after Russia) for citrus fruit, with sales of $90.2 million. Included in this figure were: Tangerines: $32 million - an increase […]

