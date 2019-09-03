عربي | كوردى


Greece: Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 26 August – 01 September 2019

2019/09/03 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World



Arrivals



This week, 2,377 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 1,768 arrivals and from last year’s 670 arrivals during the same period.

The average daily arrivals this week equalled 340, compared to 253 in the previous week.



Population on the Islands



Some 25,250 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (43%), Syria (12%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).



Women account for 22% of the population and children for 36%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.



Approximately 18% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.

Some 37% are men between 18 and 39 years old.



Entry Points by Sea



This week 2,377 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Lesvos. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 340.

