Sri Lanka studies reopening its embassy in Iraq

2024-06-02 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In order to improve diplomatic and commercial ties between the two countries, the Charge d’Affaires at the Iraqi embassy in Sri Lanka, Muhammad Obaid Al-Masoudi, called for the reopening of Sri Lanka’s embassy in Baghdad. During a meeting on Sunday with the Sri Lankan Trade Minister, Nalin Fernando, Al-Masoudi said that the […]

