Baghdad calls on Iraqi Kurdistan officials to discuss oil export resumption

2024-06-02 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In an attempt to come to an agreement on the restart of oil exports via an oil pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil on Tuesday asked for a meeting as soon as possible with the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and […]

