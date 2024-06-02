Iraq’s oil exports declined to 3.4 million bpd in April

2024-06-02 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said that its crude oil exports reached 3.41 million barrels per day last April, compared to 3.42 million barrels per day in the previous March. Iraq’s total exports of crude oil throughout April reached 102.38 million barrels, according to a statement released by the Iraqi Oil Ministry. […]

