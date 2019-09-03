Home › Relief Web › Iraq: “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshops held in Ninawa and Duhok [EN/AR/KU]

Iraq: “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshops held in Ninawa and Duhok [EN/AR/KU]

2019/09/03 | 19:05



Country: Iraq







Mosul/Duhok, 03 September 2019 - Under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, two workshops were organised concurrently in Ninawa and Duhok Governorates 29-31 August 2019. The workshops brought to nine the number of such events taking place across Iraq throughout 2019 organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association.







At the Ninawa workshop, a group of 15 young men and 13 young women from various components in the governorate discussed a number of issues that they identified as important to the youth in the context of their Governorate. These included youth unemployment, land disputes, problems affecting the health sector, and missing persons. In addition, they also discussed youth participation in decision making and the possibility of establishing a youth advisory council in the Governorate. The meeting was joined on the last day by the Deputy Governor of Ninawa, Mr. Hassan al-Lihaibi, and a number of Members of the Council of Representatives and of the Ninawa Provincial Council, who engaged in a frank dialogue with the participants on the raised issues.







Addressing the meeting, Director of UNAMI’s Office of Political Affairs (OPA) Manoj Mathew said: “Inclusive and frank discussions must take place between communities to address past legacies and to build a stable future for Iraq. This cannot be done without the political, social and economic participation of young people - and their involvement in reconciliation efforts to bridge differences and address grievances”.







At the Duhok workshop, a group of 14 young men and 13 young women from various components in the governorate discussed peaceful coexistence amongst the Iraqi components as well as combating hate speech among tribes and religious groups in the Governorate. To this end, they proposed the establishment of a coexistence committee in Duhok Governorate. They also discussed youth participation in the government, the problem of unemployment and addressing the loopholes in the labour law as well as encouraging investment and small projects. On the last day of the workshop on 31 August, local officials, including members of the Council of Representatives, Kurdistan Regional Parliament and Provincial Council members joined the discussions.







Addressing the Duhok workshop on its last day, Mr. Mathew noted: “As witnessed elsewhere in the world, the catalytic energy that young people can bring to resolve political or social deadlock should not be underestimated”.







The activities are in line with UNAMI’s mandate to support youth and their valuable contributions to Iraqi public life. Similar workshops were recently organised in Anbar, Babil, Basra, Karbala, Wasit, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah.







For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson







United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org







or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org



