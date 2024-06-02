PM Al-Sudani directs increased gasoline reserves and e-payments at fuel stations

2024-06-02 21:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq news / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired, on Sunday, the regular meeting to review the progress of oil sector projects, attended by several undersecretaries and advisors.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, the meeting included a review of the progress of ongoing projects and their adherence to the timelines. “Discussions covered financial allocations, funding, and completion rates, integrated energy projects, and the most suitable economic model for their management. The meeting also addressed the progress of projects aimed at increasing oil field production and the development of gas projects in fields such as Halfaya, Artawi, Faihaa, Diyala, Mansuriyah, and Akkas.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of strategic projects by the Ministry of Oil in fostering development and achieving economic stability. He ordered conducting comprehensive economic studies for any project proposed for investment.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to advance the development of existing refineries to fully meet local demand for petroleum products. This includes proactive measures to increase fuel strategic reserves by fully operating the production units of refineries. He also underscored the importance of proceeding with the electronic payment project at fuel stations, ensuring its success through collaboration between the Oil Products Distribution Company, Iraqi banks, and coordination with the Central Bank of Iraq.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed all efforts to ensure the provision of the necessary fuel for power generation plants and private power generators, especially during summer. He instructed the Ministry of Planning to complete all requirements for the completion of oil pipeline projects and oil derivative storage facilities and to work on establishing new storage facilities to accommodate products from new refinery projects and gas processing units, as reported by the media office.

“The meeting also reviewed the operation of the fourth refining unit at Basra Refinery with a capacity of 70,000 barrels and the initiation of the gasoline improvement unit with a capacity of 10,000 barrels. Additionally, efforts to rebuild the North Refinery, where most operational units have been completed, were discussed.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of completing the operation units in the coming months after the arrival of imported materials.

“He also emphasized the need to expedite the completion of projects for refinery units in Diwaniya and Haditha, which will contribute to providing oil derivatives,” as per the statement.