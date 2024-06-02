Tensions rise as mothers plead for daughters' return from PKK Women's organization

2024-06-02 22:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a tense and emotional scene, a mother collapsed in despair after failing to persuade her daughter to return home from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) women's organization. Her daughter, like many other girls, chose to stay with the PKK rather than return with their families.

Background

Earlier on Wednesday, a security source revealed the disappearance of six Arab girls from Um Al-Dhiban village near Sinjar. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An Arab tribe in Um Al-Dhiban is mobilized after girls from the village disappeared and are now searching for them, calling on security forces to uncover the girls' fate."

According to the source, the girls, aged 13 to 15, joined a women's council close to the PKK (YPJ) without their families' knowledge.

Comment from MP Al-Shammari

On Wednesday, Nineveh MP Abdul Rahim Al-Shammari revealed the fate of the Arab girls who disappeared under mysterious circumstances near Sinjar.

Al-Shammari told Shafaq News Agency, "The girls joined women's councils affiliated with the PKK," explaining that "Um Al-Dhiban village hosts a women's council managed by local girls and women working for this council, recruiting girls to work for the council for small sums of money ranging from $100 to $200 due to the dire conditions and extreme poverty in the region."

Disappearance and Negotiations

The disappearance of five girls from an Arab tribe caused unrest in the region. The girls' tribe demanded their return, leading to successful negotiations today by the commander of the 60th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the commander of the 20th Army Division, who mediated between the girls' families and the PKK women's leaders.

A security source explained that "a sixth girl had joined the women's organizations before the other five but was included in the negotiations."

The source added, "Some Arab girls have fathers or brothers in the ranks of the PKK."

By the end of the negotiations, authorities managed to return four girls to their families, but two others insisted on remaining with the PKK.

The negotiations took place inside the headquarters of the 20th Military Division, with about 30 people in attendance, including members of the PKK women's organizations and the families of the missing girls. The atmosphere was charged with tension as everyone sought a solution that would satisfy all parties.

A source said that negotiations are still ongoing to return the remaining two girls.

Role of the Women's Protection Unit

The Women's Protection Unit (YPJ), or Women's Defense Units, is the all-female brigade of the YPG, a PKK-affiliated organization.

Security sources told our Agency that these female leaders, based in Mount Sinjar, train and educate women and deliver lectures to girls about freedom and equality. "These leaders play a significant role in raising awareness and empowering women," sources said.

According to The Kurdish Project organization, "The YPJ played a big role in rescuing and providing security to the Yazidi community who were trapped on Mount Sinjar in Iraq in 2014. This rescue helped save thousands of Yazidis who had taken refuge on Mount Sinjar and fought thirst and hunger for months, including a large population of women and children."

The YPJ's Information & Documentation Office said the Women's Protection Unit was founded in 2013 with the aim of protecting the people and women of Rojava and their right to self-administration.

The YPJ's pledge is "to guard all the different peoples, and especially women, of North and East Syria against all forms of terrorism, occupation, and attacks on the people's right to self-determination."

Reasons for Joining PKK

Sources indicate that the primary reasons for the girls joining the PKK are the prolonged drought affecting their agricultural lands and the closing of borders with concrete blocks, hindering smuggling activities that the region relied on.

These harsh economic conditions have driven many to join the PKK, with men earning 500,000 IQD and women earning 400,000 IQD.

Expert Opinion

Political expert Laith Ahmed believes that "the solution lies in improving the economic conditions and infrastructure in these areas." He noted that "extreme poverty is the main factor driving young people and girls to join organizations like the PKK. Therefore, the Iraqi government and humanitarian organizations must work on providing job opportunities and improving the living conditions for these families."

"The issue of girls joining the PKK remains complex, involving many economic, social, and political factors. This issue requires comprehensive solutions and addressing the root causes driving the girls to join these organizations by improving living conditions and providing educational and professional opportunities for young people in these areas."