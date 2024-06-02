Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan will always be a factor for peace and stability

2024-06-02 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani emphasized, on Sunday, the Region's role as a factor for peace and stability in the area, while also pointing out the potential to build a stable and strong state that holds its rightful place in the region and the world through cooperation with the federal government in Baghdad.

Barzani stated during his speech at the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of students from the American University in Duhok that "a strong Kurdistan needs a generation filled with knowledge," stressing the importance of universities in "producing thinkers, entrepreneurs, and innovators."

He further affirmed that "the Kurdistan Region will always remain a contributor to security and stability," expressing readiness to "continue supporting efforts to resolve outstanding issues and reach a political agreement with Baghdad."

Barzani emphasized the potential to "build a country that has its deserved entity in the region, capable of utilizing its resources for development, improving services, and enhancing relations with neighboring countries and the region based on common interests," noting that "commonalities unite us more than differences."

He reiterated, "Kurdistan will always be a factor for peace and stability in the region."