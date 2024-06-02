President Barzani praises efforts to resolve Erbil-Baghdad issues, emphasizes stronger relations

2024-06-02 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his gratitude on Sunday to Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and other Iraqi parties for their efforts in resolving issues between Baghdad and Erbil, emphasizing the commitment to further developing relations.

In his speech during the graduation ceremony of the sixth class at the American University in Duhok, Barzani said, "Before I begin my speech, I extend a special welcome to the President of the Republic and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and I congratulate the students and their families."

He added, "There is an understanding to resolve issues with the federal government. We are committed to supporting the resolution of these issues, and I thank Al-Sudani and the Iraqi parties for their roles in addressing these problems between the two sides," affirming, "We will continue our efforts to advance relations with Baghdad."

The President of the Kurdistan Region also stressed that "relations with neighboring countries should be based on mutual interests."