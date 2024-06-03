Iraq News Now

Basrah crude prices fall despite global oil gains
2024-06-03 10:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Prices for Basrah Heavy and Medium crude fell on Monday, bucking the trend of rising global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude prices dropped 7 cents to settle at $80.65 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude prices declined 7 cents to reach $83.64 per barrel.

The global oil price rally followed a move by the OPEC+ alliance to extend its deep production cuts into 2025.

Despite the recent dip, Basrah crude prices remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. The Basrah heavy crude was trading at around $60 per barrel in early 2020, while the Medium counterpart was priced at around $63 per barrel.

