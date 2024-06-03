Erbil Civil Defense reports 407 fire incidents in the city this year

2024-06-03 12:00:09 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Erbil Civil Defense has revealed that a total of 407 fire incidents have taken place in Erbil over the course of this year, with a significant number resulting in the burning of houses and vehicles. Breakdown of the statistics shows that out of the 407 fires, 156 were related to house fires and 94 to car fires. April witnessed the highest number of incidents, with 104 fires occurring. Furthermore, the statistics highlight that 33 fires originated in markets, shops, and exhibitions, while 31 incidents were attributed to fires in garbage and tire storage areas.