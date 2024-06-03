Saudi ambassador visits religious authority in Najaf

2024-06-03 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a special visit to the central Iraqi city of Najaf, the Saudi ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, met on Saturday with Sheikh Ishaq Al-Fayad and Sheikh Bashir Al-Najafi, two of Najaf’s senior religious scholars. Al-Fayad and Al-Najafi are highly respected and prominent religious figures in both Iraq and in the Islamic […]

