Kurdistan Region Asayish shut down ‘Hitler Restaurant’ until owner changes name

A photo circulated on social media shows an employee of the "Hitler Restaurant" delivering food. (Photo: Social Media)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish security (Asayish) has shut down a restaurant in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province and have asked the owner to change the controversial name “Hitler Restaurant.”



A source from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) told Kurdistan 24 that “Nazism and racism would not be tolerated in the autonomous Kurdish region, and such actions are against the law.”



“The Kurdistan Regional Government does not promote such ideology,” the source added.



The owner told local Kurdish media that the decision to name his restaurant after the German dictator, Adolf Hitler, was a marketing scheme so that customers could come to his store.























A menu from the controversial "Hitler Restaurant." (Photo: Social Media)























Images of the restaurant posted to social media sparked outrage with many criticizing the shop owner’s decision.



Some called on the KRG to act immediately and shut the place down as it does not represent the tolerance and acceptance of which.



According to the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there are no restrictions on the names people choose for their businesses.











