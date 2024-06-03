Iraq to continue oil production cuts until the end of 2025

2024-06-03 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and other OPEC+ member states decided on Sunday to extend the additional voluntary cuts of 1.65 million barrels per day until the end of December 2025. Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which announced voluntary cuts in April 2023 and November 2023, held a meeting in […]

