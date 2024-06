2024-06-04 10:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Dozens of men attacked two restaurants in Baghdad on Monday including a KFC, security officials said, as calls grow to boycott US brands over Israel’s war in Gaza. The incident is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Western-linked brands in Iraq that started last week. A group of “30 men attacked” […]

