Basra crude prices slide as global oil market weakens

2024-06-04 10:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Basra Heavy and Medium crude prices fell on Tuesday amid a broader decline in the global oil market.

Basra Heavy dropped $1.44 to $79.28 a barrel, while Basra Medium slipped $1.44 to $82.23 a barrel.

The losses extended a slide from the previous session, which saw oil prices hit a four-month low. Investors are worried about over-supply later in the year, alongside cautious demand forecasts from the key consuming nation, the United States.