Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basra crude prices slide as global oil market weakens

Basra crude prices slide as global oil market weakens

Basra crude prices slide as global oil market weakens
Basra crude prices slide as global oil market weakens
2024-06-04 10:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Basra Heavy and Medium crude prices fell on Tuesday amid a broader decline in the global oil market.

Basra Heavy dropped $1.44 to $79.28 a barrel, while Basra Medium slipped $1.44 to $82.23 a barrel.

The losses extended a slide from the previous session, which saw oil prices hit a four-month low. Investors are worried about over-supply later in the year, alongside cautious demand forecasts from the key consuming nation, the United States.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links