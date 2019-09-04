Home › INA › Halbousi discusses with Alwan and Hiti the needs of Abu Ghraib district

Halbousi discusses with Alwan and Hiti the needs of Abu Ghraib district

2019/09/04 | 03:25







During the meeting, according to a statement by the Halbousi office, a project to establish a new hospital was included and included in the federal budget for the coming year, with a capacity to be in accordance with the population density of the judiciary, as well as the development of timely remedies to rehabilitate medical centers in the judiciary and to fill the shortage of equipment, medicines and medical cadres. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Halbousi held a meeting on Tuesday with Health Minister Alaa Al Alwan and Chairman of the Reconstruction Fund for the Liberated Areas Mustafa Al-Hiti, in the presence of MPs Karim Abu Souda and Aisha Al-Masari, to discuss the most prominent needs and problems in the service and health sector afflicting Abu Ghraib.During the meeting, according to a statement by the Halbousi office, a project to establish a new hospital was included and included in the federal budget for the coming year, with a capacity to be in accordance with the population density of the judiciary, as well as the development of timely remedies to rehabilitate medical centers in the judiciary and to fill the shortage of equipment, medicines and medical cadres.