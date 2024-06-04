IBBC opens New Office in Erbil

2024-06-04 21:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has opened a new office in Iraqi Kurdistan. IBBC President Baroness Nicholson opened the new facility, located in Erbil's Italian Village, on Monday. Among those attending were Safeen Dizayee, Head of the KRG's Department of Foreign Relations; James Goldman, UK Consul General in Erbil; and Dr […]

