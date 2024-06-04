Iraqi parliament passes 2024 budget

2024-06-04 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi parliament approved on Monday the country’s proposed budget, aiming to raise expenditures until the end of 2024. The Iraqi parliament said in a statement that 199 lawmakers out of the 329-member parliament attended a session chaired by the parliament’s acting speaker, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and endorsed the 2024 budget. A draft […]

