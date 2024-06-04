Iraqi Red Crescent sends largest food and medical aid convoy to Gaza

2024-06-04 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced in a statement that it sent a huge humanitarian aid convoy to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. The statement explained that the largest convoy of food and medical aid has been dispatched to Gaza in cooperation with the Iraqi government […]

