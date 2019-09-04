Home › Iraq News › Isis rigs cows with explosives in failed attack on Iraqi forces

Isis rigs cows with explosives in failed attack on Iraqi forces

2019/09/04 | 04:25







































































































































The two cows were strapped with explosives belts and were heading towards a military checkpoint in Diyala province when Iraqi soldiers opened fire and “blew them up”, according to a report on the Kurdish language Rudaw news website.



















































































































































One civilian was injured in the failed attack last week, according to the report.







































































































































































Local official Sadiq Husseini was quoted as saying that the incident "shows that the group has lost the ability to recruit young people and would-be suicide bombers, instead they are using cattle".























































































































































Isis has been rebuilding in Iraq following the loss of its caliphate. Diyala province has seen a spate of attacks in recent months, despite ongoing military operations by the Iraqi security forces and the US-led coalition set up to defeat Isis.



























































































































































































1/19







ISIS began as a group by the merging of extremist organisations ISI and al-Nusra in 2013.



Following clashes, Syrian rebels captured the ISIS headquarters in Aleppo in January 2014 (pictured)











AFP/Getty



































2/19







Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared the creation of a caliphate in Mosul on 27 June 2014







































3/19







Isis conquered the Kurdish towns of Sinjar and Zumar in August 2014, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes. Pictured are a group of Yazidi Kurds who have fled











Rex



































4/19







On September 2 2014 Isis released a video depicting the beheading of US journalist Steven Sotloff. On September 13 they released another video showing the execution of British aid worker David Haines







































5/19







The US launched its first airstrikes against Isis in Syria on 23 September 2014. Here Lt Gen William C Mayville Jnr speaks about the bombing campaign in the wake of the first strikes











Getty



































6/19







Isis militants sit atop a hill planted with their flag in the Syrian town of Kobani on 6 October 2014. They had been advancing on Kobani since mid-September and by now was in control of the city’s entrance and exit points











AFP/Getty



































7/19







Residents of the border village of Alizar keep guard day and night as they wait in fear of mortar fire from Isis who have occupied the nearby city of Kobani











Getty



































8/19







Smoke rises following a US airstrike on Kobani, 28 October 2014











AFP/Getty



































9/19







YPG fighters raise a flag as they reclaim Kobani on 26 January 2015











VOA



































10/19







Isis seized the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra on 20 May 2015. This image show the city from above days after its capture by Isis











Getty



































11/19







Kurdish forces are stationed on a hill above the town of Sinjar as smoke rises following US airstrikes on 12 November 2015











AFP/Getty



































12/19







Kurdish forces enter Sinjar after seizing it from Isis control on 13 November 2015











AFP/Getty



































13/19







Iraqi government forces make the victory sign as they retake the city of Fallujah from ISIS on 26 June 2016











Getty



































14/19







Iraqi forces battle with Isis for the city of Mosul on 30 June 2017











AFP/Getty



































15/19







Members of the Iraqi federal police raise flags in Mosul on 8 July 2017. On the following day, Iraqi prime minister Haider Al Abadi declares victory over Isis in Mosul











Getty



































16/19







Members of Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim square after taking back the city of Raqqa from Isis. US-backed Syrian forces declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on 20 October 2017 after a four-month long campaign











Getty



































17/19







Female fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim Square after taking back the city of Raqqa from Isis. US-backed Syrian forces declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on 20 October 2017 after a four-month long campaign











AFP/Getty



































18/19







Trucks full of women and children arrive from the last Isis-held areas in Deir ez-Zor, Syria in January 2019



They were among the last civilians to be living in the ISIS caliphate, by this time reduced to just two small villages in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor











Richard Hall/The Independent



































19/19







Zikia Ibrahim, 28, with her two-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter, after fleeing the Isis caliphate, on Saturday 26 January 2019











Richard Hall/The Independent























































The province is home to a mixed population of Kurds, Sunnis and Shias, and is at the centre of a dispute between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq, which both claim ownership.







































































































































Isis has taken advantage of the territorial dispute to re-establish itself in the area. According to a report from the Institute for the Study of War earlier this year, Isis holds a “durable support zone” in the south of the province, and has “increased its attack tempo against security forces, local tribal figures, and commercial sites.”























































































































































Just last week, two Iraqi soldiers were reportedly killed by snipers in the town of Khanaqin.







































































































































It is not unheard of for militant groups to use livestock in attacks. Research charity Action on Armed Violence has recorded six incidents of “donkey-borne IEDs” since 2010, which killed a total of 14 people. All of the incidents were in Pakistan and Afghanistan.







































































































































The attempt to use cows to attack security forces may be the first time Isis has used cattle in its operations, but it has on at least one occasion used dairy products to smuggle explosives.















































Lebanese authorities thwarted a plan by Isis in December last year to carry out bomb attacks during the country’s parliamentary elections.















































The militant group smuggled explosives from Syria in buckets of cheese to use in attacks against places of worship, military targets and gatherings of Christians. But a 10-month police surveillance operation, codenamed “Lethal Cheese”, uncovered the plot.



























































